Psychic Shock & Freeze II now has a 50% chance of triggering Critical Freeze or Critical Shock (PM17).
Removed text that corresponded to a debug room behind a tree near the Player's starting house. No more text loop.
The Abandoned Farm House will no longer give you one of each crop seed as this was intended for testing purposes.
Modern Fantasy - Urban Legends update for 18 June 2023
Added Follow Up Skills for PM17/Bug Fix Near Player's House
