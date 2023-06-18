 Skip to content

Modern Fantasy - Urban Legends update for 18 June 2023

Added Follow Up Skills for PM17/Bug Fix Near Player's House

  • Psychic Shock & Freeze II now has a 50% chance of triggering Critical Freeze or Critical Shock (PM17).

  • Removed text that corresponded to a debug room behind a tree near the Player's starting house. No more text loop.

  • The Abandoned Farm House will no longer give you one of each crop seed as this was intended for testing purposes.

Changed files in this update

