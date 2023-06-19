- Score awards
- Show message when carnage report screenshot is saved
- Casino sounds on score milestones
- Charge shots score buff
- Twitch emote support for commands
- Sounds added to ships
- Menu intro particles updated
- New UI styles and backgrounds
- New app icons
- New ability videos
- Can view controls/stats in pause menu
- Fixed issue where carnage report would be displayed when restarting a game
- Zomero updates
- Fixed audio issue where powerup sounds would play while game over
- Hazards now don't play while game over
- Various particle improvements
- Player now doesn't flicker while respawning and paused
- Random powerup pickup now plays different sound when picked up
- Better splash screen
- Various mobile code optimizations
- Touch control improvements (better relative touch controls + left handed support)
- Whoosh sound when blocks pass the player
- Camera rendering improvements while in customization
- New profile icons
- New Boss soundtrack (I'm Alive by Altria)
Wavecade update for 19 June 2023
Update notes for v1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
