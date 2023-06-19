 Skip to content

Wavecade update for 19 June 2023

Update notes for v1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11498450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Score awards
  • Show message when carnage report screenshot is saved
  • Casino sounds on score milestones
  • Charge shots score buff
  • Twitch emote support for commands
  • Sounds added to ships
  • Menu intro particles updated
  • New UI styles and backgrounds
  • New app icons
  • New ability videos
  • Can view controls/stats in pause menu
  • Fixed issue where carnage report would be displayed when restarting a game
  • Zomero updates
  • Fixed audio issue where powerup sounds would play while game over
  • Hazards now don't play while game over
  • Various particle improvements
  • Player now doesn't flicker while respawning and paused
  • Random powerup pickup now plays different sound when picked up
  • Better splash screen
  • Various mobile code optimizations
  • Touch control improvements (better relative touch controls + left handed support)
  • Whoosh sound when blocks pass the player
  • Camera rendering improvements while in customization
  • New profile icons
  • New Boss soundtrack (I'm Alive by Altria)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1848581 Depot 1848581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1848582 Depot 1848582
  • Loading history…
