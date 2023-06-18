 Skip to content

Victim update for 18 June 2023

Patch 1.9.9.9 for June 17th 2023

Patch 1.9.9.9 for June 17th 2023

Build 11498649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjustments to the Moon Base Mini Boss Room

-Changed the Beam Blasts animated effect

-Adjustments to the Acid Drip and Blood Drip collisions

-Added a Dead Eye Core Room

-Added to the Trash Vomit Studios in development Preview page

Changed files in this update

