-Companion Pets now run faster when you are mounted so they are no longer left behind
-Changed some quest text that was incorrect. It was telling you to go West when you had to go East
-Made the spider shoot his web slightly less frequently. It's still a lot though.
-Some quest markers rotations were wrong, this is fixed
-The quest markers couldn't be seen in the snowy region, this is fixed
Realm Of Cubes update for 18 June 2023
Saturday Night Hotfixes
