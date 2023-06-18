 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm Of Cubes update for 18 June 2023

Saturday Night Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11498437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Companion Pets now run faster when you are mounted so they are no longer left behind
-Changed some quest text that was incorrect. It was telling you to go West when you had to go East
-Made the spider shoot his web slightly less frequently. It's still a lot though.
-Some quest markers rotations were wrong, this is fixed
-The quest markers couldn't be seen in the snowy region, this is fixed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1992941 Depot 1992941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link