Update notes for 18/06/2023

Thank you everyone who has submitted feedback so far! It has been so helpful. This update includes:
- A hint system
- Fixed players getting stuck in fridge
- Controller updates. Nintendo Switch controls probably still won't work :( but I'm hoping this fix will help for Xbox controllers
- Reviewed dialogue so it is click-to-progress more consistently
- Fixed some reported soft-locking scenarios
Please continue to give feedback. Follow me on Twitter and don't forget to wishlist the game if you haven't already!
Cheers,
Rohan
Changed files in this update