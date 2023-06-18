 Skip to content

Doggy Don't Care Playtest update for 18 June 2023

Update notes for 18/06/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Thank you everyone who has submitted feedback so far! It has been so helpful. This update includes:

  • A hint system
  • Fixed players getting stuck in fridge
  • Controller updates. Nintendo Switch controls probably still won't work :( but I'm hoping this fix will help for Xbox controllers
  • Reviewed dialogue so it is click-to-progress more consistently
  • Fixed some reported soft-locking scenarios

Please continue to give feedback. Follow me on Twitter and don't forget to wishlist the game if you haven't already!

Cheers,
Rohan

