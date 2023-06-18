Update 120.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11498194 · Last edited 18 June 2023 – 07:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone tweak releases correction 120.0

-decreased carcass fly sounds

-Added some improvements and performance in TRS

Map

-Corrected TLVL2 grams added improvements for better performance

Animals

-Added point limiter in all animal phases

-Added group call by friendship button 2 call in all animals

Lion

-Fixed location, friendship and attack sounds that were being spammed directly

-Fixed spammable location and help sounds from Lioness

Crocodile

-Fixed the location, friendship and attack sounds that were being spammed directly

Elephant

-Fixed location, friend, attack and help sounds that were being spammed directly

Hyena

-Decreased hyena strength

Rhino

Rhino Female SubAdult and Adult Administrator Spawn Skins changed to reddish

[h1]Shoe Beak

-Adjusted Juvie's Shoe Spout coming with Leopard Slot information

High Brazil Studio.