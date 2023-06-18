Update 120.0

Hello everyone tweak releases correction 120.0
-decreased carcass fly sounds
-Added some improvements and performance in TRS
Map
-Corrected TLVL2 grams added improvements for better performance
Animals
-Added point limiter in all animal phases
-Added group call by friendship button 2 call in all animals
Lion
-Fixed location, friendship and attack sounds that were being spammed directly
-Fixed spammable location and help sounds from Lioness
Crocodile
-Fixed the location, friendship and attack sounds that were being spammed directly
Elephant
-Fixed location, friend, attack and help sounds that were being spammed directly
Hyena
-Decreased hyena strength
Rhino
Rhino Female SubAdult and Adult Administrator Spawn Skins changed to reddish
[h1]Shoe Beak
-Adjusted Juvie's Shoe Spout coming with Leopard Slot information
