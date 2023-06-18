 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalia Survival update for 18 June 2023

Update 120.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11498194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone tweak releases correction 120.0

-decreased carcass fly sounds
-Added some improvements and performance in TRS

Map

-Corrected TLVL2 grams added improvements for better performance

Animals

-Added point limiter in all animal phases
-Added group call by friendship button 2 call in all animals

Lion

-Fixed location, friendship and attack sounds that were being spammed directly
-Fixed spammable location and help sounds from Lioness

Crocodile

-Fixed the location, friendship and attack sounds that were being spammed directly

Elephant

-Fixed location, friend, attack and help sounds that were being spammed directly

Hyena

Hyena

-Decreased hyena strength

Rhino

  • Rhino Female SubAdult and Adult Administrator Spawn Skins changed to reddish

[h1]Shoe Beak

-Adjusted Juvie's Shoe Spout coming with Leopard Slot information

For more information and details, join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Animalia Survival Content Depot 1364291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link