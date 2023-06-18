Wow there's a lot of you now! I couldn't leave a known crash in the game anymore with all these new people around! The next main update still isn't for a few months, but if another crash is found, then I will fix it asap.

v7.25c - June 17th, 2023

-Dream icons will now appear grayed out if the dream is not possible at the current level

-Changed the description wording for the unlock condition on one of Nova's dreams

-Null Roundsaw and Null Glacia's contact damage has been changed to Void element

-Bug Fix: Amalga's contact damage was set as Zap damage

-Bug Fix: In the Blood Drive event, the game would crash if you pressed "Check Heart" while Hematoren offers you food gifts

-Fixed several typos