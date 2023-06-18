 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 18 June 2023

v7.25c

Share · View all patches · Build 11498189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wow there's a lot of you now! I couldn't leave a known crash in the game anymore with all these new people around! The next main update still isn't for a few months, but if another crash is found, then I will fix it asap.

v7.25c - June 17th, 2023
-Dream icons will now appear grayed out if the dream is not possible at the current level
-Changed the description wording for the unlock condition on one of Nova's dreams
-Null Roundsaw and Null Glacia's contact damage has been changed to Void element
-Bug Fix: Amalga's contact damage was set as Zap damage
-Bug Fix: In the Blood Drive event, the game would crash if you pressed "Check Heart" while Hematoren offers you food gifts
-Fixed several typos

