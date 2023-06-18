Initial completion of xbox controller binding

Update
-
Add the Y key to move items from the baggage bar, forging bar, and role bar to the shortcut bar.
-
Add the A key to move from the shortcut bar to the baggage bar, forging bar, and role bar.
Next
- Add a new plot.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update
Add the Y key to move items from the baggage bar, forging bar, and role bar to the shortcut bar.
Add the A key to move from the shortcut bar to the baggage bar, forging bar, and role bar.
Next
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update