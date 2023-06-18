 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 18 June 2023

Initial completion of xbox controller binding

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Add the Y key to move items from the baggage bar, forging bar, and role bar to the shortcut bar.

  2. Add the A key to move from the shortcut bar to the baggage bar, forging bar, and role bar.

Next

  1. Add a new plot.

