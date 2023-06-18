 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 18 June 2023

Version 4.3.1: Overclock and Underclock

Version 4.3.1: Overclock and Underclock · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new spinning hologram world background to both maps.
Increased default brightness to max.

Hyper has been replaced with underclock which slows game speed by 50%.
Uber-hyper has been replaced with overclock with increases game speed by 50%

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2076852 Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2076853 Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
