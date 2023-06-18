 Skip to content

네개의 빛 update for 18 June 2023

네개의 빛 6월 18일 패치 노트

네개의 빛 update for 18 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-추가 사항

테러리스트 신 일부 연출을 수정했습니다.
초반부 전개의 지문과 일부 부족했던 설명들을 채워 넣었습니다.
전투씬 지문의 일부를 삭제하고 다듬었습니다.

일부 알려진 오타를 수정했습니다.

감사합니다.

