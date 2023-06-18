네개의 빛 6월 18일 패치 노트

-추가 사항
테러리스트 신 일부 연출을 수정했습니다.
초반부 전개의 지문과 일부 부족했던 설명들을 채워 넣었습니다.
전투씬 지문의 일부를 삭제하고 다듬었습니다.
일부 알려진 오타를 수정했습니다.
감사합니다.
