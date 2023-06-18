 Skip to content

Project Delta update for 18 June 2023

2023.06.17f4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game Breaking]
Removed parsing as a way to select timescale using enhance percept. On some machines this was causing arrow selector to throw an exception on initialization, preventing you from using the arrow selector at all. The code is now using a new component which stores the float value instead of trying to parse from the object's name (which was a pretty hacky way to try and do that in the first place)

