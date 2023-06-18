Community Update

ADDITIONS / CHANGES
- added news panel
- added credits page (huge thanks to everyones support so far!)
- increased dropoff odds (changed on 6/16)
- added option to lower texture quality (hopefully helps memory issues caused by low ram)
UPCOMING
- more ruins / dungeons
- more enemies (and possibly adding bosses)
- more upgrades
- more optimizations / graphical improvements
Im going to be going on vacation for a week, but updates will resume once I'm back! (on 6/27) Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions in the meantime! Discord Server
Changed files in this update