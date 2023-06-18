Community Update

ADDITIONS / CHANGES

added news panel

added credits page (huge thanks to everyones support so far!)

(huge thanks to everyones support so far!) increased dropoff odds (changed on 6/16)

(changed on 6/16) added option to lower texture quality (hopefully helps memory issues caused by low ram)

UPCOMING

more ruins / dungeons

more enemies (and possibly adding bosses)

(and possibly adding bosses) more upgrades

more optimizations / graphical improvements

Im going to be going on vacation for a week, but updates will resume once I'm back! (on 6/27) Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions in the meantime! Discord Server