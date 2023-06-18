 Skip to content

Voxel Miner: Dwellers of The Deep update for 18 June 2023

Community Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS / CHANGES

  • added news panel
  • added credits page (huge thanks to everyones support so far!)
  • increased dropoff odds (changed on 6/16)
  • added option to lower texture quality (hopefully helps memory issues caused by low ram)

UPCOMING

  • more ruins / dungeons
  • more enemies (and possibly adding bosses)
  • more upgrades
  • more optimizations / graphical improvements

Im going to be going on vacation for a week, but updates will resume once I'm back! (on 6/27) Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions in the meantime! Discord Server

