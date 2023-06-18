 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Programming Without Coding Technology 2.0 update for 18 June 2023

Better JSON Library

Share · View all patches · Build 11498044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello

In this revision the Ring JSON library is updated
This update provide better support for arrays, nested arrays and empty arrays.

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1953111 Depot 1953111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link