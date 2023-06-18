 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 18 June 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11498039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhanced save/load processes for more robust data persistence.
  • Resolved an issue where the turns of other survivors wouldn't properly end during the player's sleep.
  • Added Japanese translations.

In this hotfix, I've focused on enhancing game stability to prevent loss of saved data and fixed an issue with NPC turns. Also, thanks to the remarkable support of ststkuc, Japanese translations have been added – I am truly grateful for this contribution!

If you encounter any issues, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or via email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Changed files in this update

Terminus Content Depot 1534981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link