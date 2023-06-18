Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Hotfix

Enhanced save/load processes for more robust data persistence.

Resolved an issue where the turns of other survivors wouldn't properly end during the player's sleep.

Added Japanese translations.

In this hotfix, I've focused on enhancing game stability to prevent loss of saved data and fixed an issue with NPC turns. Also, thanks to the remarkable support of ststkuc, Japanese translations have been added – I am truly grateful for this contribution!

If you encounter any issues, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or via email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon