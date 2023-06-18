This build includes enemy variants! You can see the enemy variants at level 16 and beyond.
A lot of small tweaks have been made to improve performance.
The scoring system and difficulty curve have been balanced out a bit too.
Super Star Shooter 16 update for 18 June 2023
Patch Notes: June 17, 2023
This build includes enemy variants! You can see the enemy variants at level 16 and beyond.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update