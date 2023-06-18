 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 18 June 2023

Steam Achievements Patch

Build 11497915

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 70 unlockable Steam achievements.
While some are simple to unlock, others are much harder to find. It is not expected for players to unlock them all in one run.
Additionally, the in-game almanac has been updated with new stories and characters.

