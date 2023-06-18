• Added changelog panel to main menu
• Added button to Missions menu to open custom missions folder
• Fixed FS-12 Revoker using incorrect livery emblems for both factions
• Fixed SFB-81 Darkreach using incorrect emblems for Primeva liveries
Nuclear Option Playtest update for 18 June 2023
Patch 0.22.2
