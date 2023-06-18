 Skip to content

Nuclear Option Playtest update for 18 June 2023

Patch 0.22.2

Patch 0.22.2 · Build 11497857

• Added changelog panel to main menu
• Added button to Missions menu to open custom missions folder
• Fixed FS-12 Revoker using incorrect livery emblems for both factions
• Fixed SFB-81 Darkreach using incorrect emblems for Primeva liveries

