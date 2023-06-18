- Added animation of sit down at the computer
- Now you can walk and smoke at the same time
- The phone turns on and then turns off the music without continuously playing track after track
- Added a draft version of the computer interface
Doomer update for 18 June 2023
Minor fixes and improvements
