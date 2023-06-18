 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Doomer update for 18 June 2023

Minor fixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11497815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added animation of sit down at the computer
  • Now you can walk and smoke at the same time
  • The phone turns on and then turns off the music without continuously playing track after track
  • Added a draft version of the computer interface

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1793151 Depot 1793151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link