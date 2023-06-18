-There's now a way to increase your inventory at the Hub/House.
-I've changed minor stats on the Revolver and LMG with evil intentions (to favor LMG use)
-There's now 4 different Gen2 Action Figures for Gen2 players. Each one increases the maximun level of upgrade that may be reached using...
-...the new replacement for Gen2 Boot, the Gen2 Power Unit. It also works to replenish Gen2 health if it's health is below the max value.
-Gen2 Now Teleports close to you if distant and not engaged in combat.
-It's now possible to change Liza's volume on Options screen.
-Fixed Boss2 shooting direction and changed Smol Bat sounds
-Changes on levels here and there.
Fi da Puti Samurai update for 18 June 2023
Patch notes for v0.86
