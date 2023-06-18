 Skip to content

Infinite Mana update for 18 June 2023

Fixes For June 17th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11497764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

I fixed a few things so thought I'd update:

  • Fixed an issue with the Enigma quest where it wouldn't register the quest if you picked up the items beforehand.
  • Buggy text in the quest log should be fixed, there is still a strange squish/stretch at times but I'll work on that next. You can "fix" it by pressing the action button to read the quest in its entirety.
  • Fixed a crash that happened if you were shapeshifted at the end of the Sandwyrm Queen boss.
  • Minor performance fixes.

