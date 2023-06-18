Fixes For June 17th, 2023

Hi all,
I fixed a few things so thought I'd update:
- Fixed an issue with the Enigma quest where it wouldn't register the quest if you picked up the items beforehand.
- Buggy text in the quest log should be fixed, there is still a strange squish/stretch at times but I'll work on that next. You can "fix" it by pressing the action button to read the quest in its entirety.
- Fixed a crash that happened if you were shapeshifted at the end of the Sandwyrm Queen boss.
- Minor performance fixes.
Changed files in this update