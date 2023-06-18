Added a new build mode where you can create your own experiments! Create your own environment, add anomalies to your experiment with different behaviors, and more! It's early in development right now, so fairly bare bones as it is, so there isn't a huge selection to choose from yet. But I plan to be adding more down the line. Feel free to try it out!
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 18 June 2023
Build mode added!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
