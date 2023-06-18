 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 18 June 2023

Build mode added!

Build 11497760

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new build mode where you can create your own experiments! Create your own environment, add anomalies to your experiment with different behaviors, and more! It's early in development right now, so fairly bare bones as it is, so there isn't a huge selection to choose from yet. But I plan to be adding more down the line. Feel free to try it out!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2077991 Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
