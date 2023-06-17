Patch Notes 18th June, 2023

System

Added a new statistic content, you can check the history record

Modified the checkout screen, and now the checkout screen can view pass details





Balance

Lowered the HP of The Old Fisherman

Problem fixed

Fixed Mo San's incorrect description of the Inner Skill "Courage".

Fixed "Execution" in "Bamboo Tube" the damage will not change during the event

Fixed the problem that Azi's Inner Skill "Ingenious" adds Void to the selected card, but Void does not take effect.

Fixed the problem that when Azi has Inner Skill "Loss Control", it does not take effect when playing against The Old Fisherman.

Fixed the problem that in some cases, Pearl does not gain silver after being used.