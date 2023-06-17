 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

降妖散记 update for 17 June 2023

Patch Notes 18th June, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11497714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
System

Added a new statistic content, you can check the history record
Modified the checkout screen, and now the checkout screen can view pass details


Balance

Lowered the HP of The Old Fisherman

Problem fixed

Fixed Mo San's incorrect description of the Inner Skill "Courage".
Fixed "Execution" in "Bamboo Tube" the damage will not change during the event
Fixed the problem that Azi's Inner Skill "Ingenious" adds Void to the selected card, but Void does not take effect.
Fixed the problem that when Azi has Inner Skill "Loss Control", it does not take effect when playing against The Old Fisherman.
Fixed the problem that in some cases, Pearl does not gain silver after being used.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1915511 Depot 1915511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link