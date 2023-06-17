CrossHud Patch Notes, June 17th, 2023

We have made some improvements to crosshud, we will continue to improve the software.
Changes:
- When choosing Crosshair Preset all the image previews are now shown instead of just text titles
- Made several overlay improvements including speeding up the overlay attachment, it should now be instant when you launch your game
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented keybind system from closing properly if crosshud was closed
- Fixed an issue that would cause some dropdowns to crash
Known Issues:
Whitelist sometimes doesn't work correctly, we are looking into this
Cheers
Changed files in this update