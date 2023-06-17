CrossHud Patch Notes, June 17th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11497535 · Last edited 17 June 2023 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy

We have made some improvements to crosshud, we will continue to improve the software.

Changes:

When choosing Crosshair Preset all the image previews are now shown instead of just text titles

Made several overlay improvements including speeding up the overlay attachment, it should now be instant when you launch your game

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that prevented keybind system from closing properly if crosshud was closed

Fixed an issue that would cause some dropdowns to crash

Known Issues:

Whitelist sometimes doesn't work correctly, we are looking into this

Cheers