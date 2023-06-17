 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CrossHud - Crosshair Overlay update for 17 June 2023

CrossHud Patch Notes, June 17th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11497535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made some improvements to crosshud, we will continue to improve the software.

Changes:

  • When choosing Crosshair Preset all the image previews are now shown instead of just text titles
  • Made several overlay improvements including speeding up the overlay attachment, it should now be instant when you launch your game

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that prevented keybind system from closing properly if crosshud was closed
  • Fixed an issue that would cause some dropdowns to crash

Known Issues:
Whitelist sometimes doesn't work correctly, we are looking into this

Cheers

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2095191 Depot 2095191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link