 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Run a Café Playtest update for 17 June 2023

P.19.1 | Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11497424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes :

  • Changed the Position of the Measuring cup while the player is holding it

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed the Position of the Order Zone
  • Fixed bug with the order panel on the GUI
  • Fixed a bug with the settings menu, not allowing controller to access the Mouse & Controller section
  • Made a temp fix to the settings menu with sliders : If the screen only contains sliders, trying to loop around will now exit the player from the menu
  • Fixed several issues with navigating the main menu with controller

Known Issues :

  • Back button still doesn't work in the settings menu, will require a slight rework of the input system
  • Back button still doesn't work in the pause menu, will require a slight rework of the input system

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2376641 Depot 2376641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link