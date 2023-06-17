P.19.1 | Bug Fixes

Changes :
- Changed the Position of the Measuring cup while the player is holding it
Bug Fixes :
- Fixed the Position of the Order Zone
- Fixed bug with the order panel on the GUI
- Fixed a bug with the settings menu, not allowing controller to access the Mouse & Controller section
- Made a temp fix to the settings menu with sliders : If the screen only contains sliders, trying to loop around will now exit the player from the menu
- Fixed several issues with navigating the main menu with controller
Known Issues :
- Back button still doesn't work in the settings menu, will require a slight rework of the input system
- Back button still doesn't work in the pause menu, will require a slight rework of the input system
Changed files in this update