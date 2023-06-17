Update 31 - Redesigned Armies, Pathfnding & Balancing

Hey Everyone,
We have another solid update today that improves several key areas of Kingdom Wars 4.
To start things of we have finally reworked the look of world map armies, as well as improved interactions with them. They are easily visible and selectable now, and no longer come with delayed selection or other issues.
In addition we had a big pathfinding improvement. Units are a lot more responsive in battle now, tasking units and calculating paths is a lot faster now, and units perform much better when being ordered a new target or to withdraw from an active melee battle.
And finally this update includes a good deal of balancing work across the board. Lets take a closer look at what our 31st update has in store:
- eworked how armies look on the world map
- rmy is now one easily visible and selectable unit instead of a battalion
- ixed various issues with army selection delays
- ransition between army and ship when leaving port is a lot smoother and faster now
- Pathfinding and unit tasking performance improvement
- Tasking large number of battalions now takes at most just over 1 seconds – instead of several seconds
- Large groups of units tasked are a lot more responsive
- Fixed some issues with units getting stuck while tasking
- Fixed some of the very rare crash issues when switching between combat and world map
- Improved tasking units away from combat – they stop fighting and pull back faster
- Re-balanced the income generation of buildings on the world map
- Most resources producing buildings generate a lot more silver while on the world map
- Rebalanced town happiness calculations - building make cities happies
- Rebalance of cost and effect of various world map actions and conditions
- Increased the cost of creating new armies
- Rebalanced late game units - they are a lot more affordable
- Late game units now have much lower upkeep
Changed files in this update