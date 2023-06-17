Update 31 - Redesigned Armies, Pathfnding & Balancing

Hey Everyone,

We have another solid update today that improves several key areas of Kingdom Wars 4.

To start things of we have finally reworked the look of world map armies, as well as improved interactions with them. They are easily visible and selectable now, and no longer come with delayed selection or other issues.

In addition we had a big pathfinding improvement. Units are a lot more responsive in battle now, tasking units and calculating paths is a lot faster now, and units perform much better when being ordered a new target or to withdraw from an active melee battle.

And finally this update includes a good deal of balancing work across the board. Lets take a closer look at what our 31st update has in store: