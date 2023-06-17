 Skip to content

Zofia update for 17 June 2023

June Update Hotfix #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small but quick update!

Fixed an issue where the player character would match the airship's rotation on respawn
(Should be hopefully fixed now) Fixed underwater effect carrying over to new levels
Fix some texture issues in Versus Bunker and Frozen Fort
Versus mode should correct end now when there is only 1 player remaining
Exiting back to HUB should now work from versus mode
Client Player inventory should clear when starting a new game on a used save slot
Significantly reduced Legion scarf drop rate (~25% -> 4% chance)
Added legion knife to enemy drop pool (~1% chance)

