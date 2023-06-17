June Update Hotfix #1

A small but quick update!

Fixed an issue where the player character would match the airship's rotation on respawn

(Should be hopefully fixed now) Fixed underwater effect carrying over to new levels

Fix some texture issues in Versus Bunker and Frozen Fort

Versus mode should correct end now when there is only 1 player remaining

Exiting back to HUB should now work from versus mode

Client Player inventory should clear when starting a new game on a used save slot

Significantly reduced Legion scarf drop rate (~25% -> 4% chance)

Added legion knife to enemy drop pool (~1% chance)