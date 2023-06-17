Nautikin Adventures Version 0.7.593 Update

Hightlights

Changes

Added material groups to sail rudders

Added material groups to sea plane rudder

Added material groups to standard plane engine

Added new "PilotSeat" part for external control of aircraft

Added new very large and far away island "Desertum"

Added new item PilotSuit

Added new Item PilotHelmet

Added flare launcher item

Added SeaPlaneBody part

Added SeaPlaneDorsalStabilizer part

Added SeaPlaneEngine part

Added SeaPlaneHorizontalStruct part

Added SeaPlaneIntake part

Added SeaPlaneLandingGear part

Added SeaPlaneLandingGearRudder part

Added SeaPlaneNose part

Added SeaPlaneRudder part

Added SeaPlaneTail part

Added SeaPlaneVent part

Added SeaPlaneVerticalStruct part

Added SeaPlaneWing part

Added SeaPlaneWingRear part

Settings view in main menu can now be closed with escape key

Fixed initial empty animation with tooltip

Fixed initial empty animation with context menu

Fixed IK bug related to aiming / interaction mode

Fixed bug where child parts of interactable parts trigger interaction on the parent.

Fixed bug where parent interactions can trigger interaction on child parts

Fixed visual smoothing issue with boundary enforcers in multiplayer

Fixed UI error where health would not display as zero on client in some cases

Fixed multiplayer bug that would cause a disconnect if the client attempted to recall thier vessel during boundary enforcement

Fixed problems with floating origin and ocean rendering jank

Fixed issue with wind speed sync in multiplayer

Fixed material groups ordering for helicopter main rotor

Fixed animation weights for various Nautikin movements in jumpsuit related to feet

Fixed repair sync issue with multiplayer

Fixed damage serialization issue when colliding with ocean related to save / load

Fixed a bug with character slope detection where the incorrect location would be returned in some cases

Fixed issue where landing gear steering allowed the gear to be retracted when not centered

Fixed potential problem with propeller rotation in multiplayer

Fixed harmless background error related to loading unlockables in sandbox mode which are not used

Fixed bug where center of mass display would not always update when loading a complex vessel in build mode

Fixed bug where unlockables may not register in sandbox mode if load times are slow on older machines

Fixed bug where unlockables serializations could store duplicate ids

Fixed bug with client unlockable sync in campaign

Fixed bug related to Steamdeck checks that caused background errors

Jet engines will now damage nautikin if standing in thrust path

Jet landing gear parts can now only be scaled uniformly

When launching an aircraft in sandbox mode, the harpoon launcher is now swapped out for a parachute

When launching an aircraft in any mode, the standard outfit will be swapped out for a pilot suit

Seaplane engines can no longer start underwater after being repaired

Map can no longer drag / move when waypoint options are being selected

Parts that cannot be physically mirrored now have thier own flag

Mirroring parts on a part that cannot be physically mirrored with adhear to the orientation of said part

Parts can no longer be physically mirrored if any parent part cannot be physically mirrored

HandMotor no longer allows rotation

SpeedBoatWheel no longer allows rotation

Racing driver seat no longer allows rotation

Uniform scaling now updates the UVs on the mirror part

Undo stack will now apply build layers regardless of mirror mode

Increased skybox limit

Increased max view distance

Increased map bounds from 50km to 100km

Decreased intensity for ambient occlusion post processing

Updated wind compass display

Updated helicopter rear rotor behavior to function better with drag / stalling

Updated mesh for feet in jumpsuit

Updated item drop height for harpoon launcher

Updated Jet part costs for campaign

Updated Helicopter part costs for campaign

Center of mass will now update immediately when using the UI in a way that changes the COM

Return to drydock can no longer be called when vessel is taking longer than expected to initialize

TrapezoidalSail now ignores cables when calculating surface area

Clothing items are now replaced with pilot items when launching an aircraft in sandbox

Shipyard buy shack now sells ship related clothing

Runway buy shack now sells aircraft related clothing

Improved multiplayer collision sync accuracy for things like spining or moving objects (rotors)

Several buy shacks now sell flare guns / launchers

Nautikins can now be hired from the hanger at the runway

Improved propeller colliders

Decreased min throttle for engines to improve idling/landing on runway

Part icons will now reset to a visible rotation when no longer in use

Firing a projectile at a wall point blank or straight down will no longer allow the projectile to pass through the surface

Wind physics are now disabled when seated in helicopter pilot seat

Input logic for repair / welder now prevents getting stuck on with controllers when activated in the wrong order

Can no longer embark a vessel while dying

Improved parachute shader code

Sail shader now has a speed limiter

Network clients will now default to localhost if Steam is not available.

Subscribed mods will no longer attempt to load when Steam is not available (local mods should still work)

Game should now be playable if Steam is not available

Version label now appears during load screen

Notes

Some of the visuals for the ocean on the horizon depend on the view distance being set high. If the view distance is too low, flying extremely high may degrade visuals depending on hardware. Post processing can affect very far view distances when looking down or at shadows. You may want to disable Ambient Occlusion when increasing to the extreme.

There are now over 90 parts in the game.

I will upload the vessels from the update video to the workshop.