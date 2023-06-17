Nautikin Adventures Version 0.7.593 Update

Hightlights
Changes
- Added material groups to sail rudders
- Added material groups to sea plane rudder
- Added material groups to standard plane engine
- Added new "PilotSeat" part for external control of aircraft
- Added new very large and far away island "Desertum"
- Added new item PilotSuit
- Added new Item PilotHelmet
- Added flare launcher item
- Added SeaPlaneBody part
- Added SeaPlaneDorsalStabilizer part
- Added SeaPlaneEngine part
- Added SeaPlaneHorizontalStruct part
- Added SeaPlaneIntake part
- Added SeaPlaneLandingGear part
- Added SeaPlaneLandingGearRudder part
- Added SeaPlaneNose part
- Added SeaPlaneRudder part
- Added SeaPlaneTail part
- Added SeaPlaneVent part
- Added SeaPlaneVerticalStruct part
- Added SeaPlaneWing part
- Added SeaPlaneWingRear part
- Settings view in main menu can now be closed with escape key
- Fixed initial empty animation with tooltip
- Fixed initial empty animation with context menu
- Fixed IK bug related to aiming / interaction mode
- Fixed bug where child parts of interactable parts trigger interaction on the parent.
- Fixed bug where parent interactions can trigger interaction on child parts
- Fixed visual smoothing issue with boundary enforcers in multiplayer
- Fixed UI error where health would not display as zero on client in some cases
- Fixed multiplayer bug that would cause a disconnect if the client attempted to recall thier vessel during boundary enforcement
- Fixed problems with floating origin and ocean rendering jank
- Fixed issue with wind speed sync in multiplayer
- Fixed material groups ordering for helicopter main rotor
- Fixed animation weights for various Nautikin movements in jumpsuit related to feet
- Fixed repair sync issue with multiplayer
- Fixed damage serialization issue when colliding with ocean related to save / load
- Fixed a bug with character slope detection where the incorrect location would be returned in some cases
- Fixed issue where landing gear steering allowed the gear to be retracted when not centered
- Fixed potential problem with propeller rotation in multiplayer
- Fixed harmless background error related to loading unlockables in sandbox mode which are not used
- Fixed bug where center of mass display would not always update when loading a complex vessel in build mode
- Fixed bug where unlockables may not register in sandbox mode if load times are slow on older machines
- Fixed bug where unlockables serializations could store duplicate ids
- Fixed bug with client unlockable sync in campaign
- Fixed bug related to Steamdeck checks that caused background errors
- Jet engines will now damage nautikin if standing in thrust path
- Jet landing gear parts can now only be scaled uniformly
- When launching an aircraft in sandbox mode, the harpoon launcher is now swapped out for a parachute
- When launching an aircraft in any mode, the standard outfit will be swapped out for a pilot suit
- Seaplane engines can no longer start underwater after being repaired
- Map can no longer drag / move when waypoint options are being selected
- Parts that cannot be physically mirrored now have thier own flag
- Mirroring parts on a part that cannot be physically mirrored with adhear to the orientation of said part
- Parts can no longer be physically mirrored if any parent part cannot be physically mirrored
- HandMotor no longer allows rotation
- SpeedBoatWheel no longer allows rotation
- Racing driver seat no longer allows rotation
- Uniform scaling now updates the UVs on the mirror part
- Undo stack will now apply build layers regardless of mirror mode
- Increased skybox limit
- Increased max view distance
- Increased map bounds from 50km to 100km
- Decreased intensity for ambient occlusion post processing
- Updated wind compass display
- Updated helicopter rear rotor behavior to function better with drag / stalling
- Updated mesh for feet in jumpsuit
- Updated item drop height for harpoon launcher
- Updated Jet part costs for campaign
- Updated Helicopter part costs for campaign
- Center of mass will now update immediately when using the UI in a way that changes the COM
- Return to drydock can no longer be called when vessel is taking longer than expected to initialize
- TrapezoidalSail now ignores cables when calculating surface area
- Clothing items are now replaced with pilot items when launching an aircraft in sandbox
- Shipyard buy shack now sells ship related clothing
- Runway buy shack now sells aircraft related clothing
- Improved multiplayer collision sync accuracy for things like spining or moving objects (rotors)
- Several buy shacks now sell flare guns / launchers
- Nautikins can now be hired from the hanger at the runway
- Improved propeller colliders
- Decreased min throttle for engines to improve idling/landing on runway
- Part icons will now reset to a visible rotation when no longer in use
- Firing a projectile at a wall point blank or straight down will no longer allow the projectile to pass through the surface
- Wind physics are now disabled when seated in helicopter pilot seat
- Input logic for repair / welder now prevents getting stuck on with controllers when activated in the wrong order
- Can no longer embark a vessel while dying
- Improved parachute shader code
- Sail shader now has a speed limiter
- Network clients will now default to localhost if Steam is not available.
- Subscribed mods will no longer attempt to load when Steam is not available (local mods should still work)
- Game should now be playable if Steam is not available
- Version label now appears during load screen
Notes
Some of the visuals for the ocean on the horizon depend on the view distance being set high. If the view distance is too low, flying extremely high may degrade visuals depending on hardware. Post processing can affect very far view distances when looking down or at shadows. You may want to disable Ambient Occlusion when increasing to the extreme.
There are now over 90 parts in the game.
I will upload the vessels from the update video to the workshop.
