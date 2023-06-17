Hotfix 0.8.1.10 - Changelog

QOL AND OPTIMIZATION
- Reworked the algorithm for rendering the UI, which should result in a major (25-30%) FPS boost when running the game on low-end systems.
- Added a shortcut for Inspecting enemies, Shift+LMB.
- Items and body parts will now be grayed out when attempting to use an item that can’t be applied to them.
- Added a button for deleting characters in the save menu.
- Added pop-up hints that explain Knockback and attacks of opportunity.
- While on the ground, quivers will now display the amount of bolts and arrows stored inside them.
- Contract rewards are now given in coin purses.
FIXES
- Fixed the algorithm for calculating the amount of blocked damage.
- Fixed the issue with the Durability system that caused items to lose more Durability than intended and damaged incorrect items.
- Jewelry, cloaks, and belts will now slowly lose Durability when worn by the character.
- Fixed the rounding issue that caused Fortitude to grant its maximum benefits upon reaching 26% instead of 50%.
- Fixed “Pathfinder” not revealing certain enemy types when using “Examine Surroundings”.
- Optimized the rendering of sea tiles on the global map.
- Fixed and standardized a number of rounding issues.
- Fixed the inability to trade with ol’ Tott.
- Fixed the damage formula of "Seal of Reflection".
- Fixed the bug causing unique items that drop on certain enemies' death to appear multiple times per playthrough.
- Fixed Hostile enemies not alerting their allies if they are located outside of the player character's - Vision.
- Fixed "Confusion" sometimes causing enemies to move to random tiles if their opponent is adjacent.
- Fixed birds not reacting to the use of abilities.
- Fixed certain modifiers not working as intended while affected by “Megalomania”.
- Fixed the bug with “Hunter’s Mark” and enemy crossbowmen.
- Fixed “Battle-Forged” not taking already accumulated stacks of the effect into account in certain situations.
- Fixed the bug allowing cooldowns to go down when performing actions that don’t take a turn.
- Fixed “Rune of Sustention” granting incorrect bonuses.
- Fixed Backfire Chance being displayed without the percentage symbol in the character menu.
- Fixed the Elven Lady, Wine Trader, and Fish Monger’s incorrect dialogue lines.
- Removed daggers’ hidden Crit Efficiency bonus against Unaware targets.
- Fixed the missing note in Ryn’s basement.
- Fixed the incorrect formula tag in the hover of “Hewing Strike”.
- Fixed “Determination” not delivering a strike to an approaching enemy after knocking them back during a previous turn.
- Fixed the mace-wielding Skeleton Kingsguard not dropping a shield on death.
- Updated the hover of “Immolation”.
- Updated the hover of “Deafening Roar”.
- Fixed the Carved Topaz Amulet’s incorrect material type.
- Fixed Verren not having access to Magic Mastery in the Prologue.
- Fixed the interaction of “Flurry of Strikes” with Hands Efficiency.
- Receiving an attack that deals no damage should no longer trigger the “damage taken” sound effect.
- Fixed the bug caused by repeatedly aggroing the Ancient Troll.
- Fixed Guards continuing to chase the character after already searching them for stolen items or collecting a fine.
- Fixed the incorrect price modifier that caused Brynn Craftsmen to repair items for cheaper than their colleagues in Mannshire and Osbrook.
- Both “Tactics” now lose stacks when delivering basic strikes and using Attack skills.
- Fixed the bug that caused successful blocks to transform received fumbled strikes into successful ones.
- Fixed the interaction between “Impulse” and enemy movements.
- Fixed crossbow bolts having a Range stat.
- Fixed crossbow bolts’ stats not matching their hovers.
- The max duration of “Vigor” gained from resting near a campfire is now the same as from sleeping.
- Fixed some Mannshire containers not having an owner.
- Fixed the Ancient Troll not being able to attack the character in some spots of the arena.
- Fixed “Deafening Roar” sometimes activating twice per turn.
- Fixed “Troll Regeneration” triggering twice per turn if the Ancient Troll is affected by certain debuffs.
- Fixed some modifiers being able to trigger twice per turn.
- Fixed the Ancient Troll activating “Troll Regeneration” while the character is still adjacent.
- Fixed the incorrect duration of the Damage Taken penalty applied to the Ancient Troll after disrupting its “Troll Regeneration”.
- Fixed enemy rangers sometimes taking a shot at the adjacent character instead of switching to their melee weapon.
- Removed the possibility of dragging or learning abilities while precasting another ability.
- Fixed the issue with campfires’ visibility.
- Fixed the incorrect duration of “Tactics” effects.
- Outlander Merchants in the Brynn Docks now continue to trade even after sunset.
- Fixed the bug causing enemies to sometimes prioritize the destruction of objects instead of other actions.
- Fixed the duplicating trading tabs when interacting with some NPCs.
- Fixed the incorrect cooldown of “Thirst for Battle”.
- Fixed “Seal of Shackles” not scaling with the caster’s Magic Power.
- Fixed enemies being able to counter “Finisher” before dying to it.
- Fixed “Adaptability” not reducing the duration of “Poisoning”.
- Removed the possibility of fixing items that don’t have Durability.
- Fixed enemies not turning Hostile after being hit with a fumbled attack.
- Fixed “Sprint Training” not reducing Charge skills’ Energy Cost.
- Fixed Medium and Severe Hand Injuries debuffing Block Chance instead of Accuracy.
- Fixed the Throwing Net’s hover not matching its effects.
- Fixed “Reign in Blood” not having Strength among the list of Attributes required for unlocking it.
- The Wine Trader’s stall now uses a sprite that corresponds with the goods she actually sells.
BALANCE
- Reduced the minimum Durability threshold required for fixing an item with a Repair Kit: [90/80% > 80/60%].
- Learning “Self-Repair” now allows to occasionally receive armor fragments as loot from killed enemies.
- Increased the duration of all Stances: [6 > 12] turns.
- “Right on Target”: reduced the base bonus to Hands Efficiency by 4% and the base bonus to Armor Penetration by 5%.
- “Finisher”: lowered the minimum Max Health required for instantly killing the skill’s target.
- "First Aid": grants +10% Health Restoration and +[100% > 50%] Healing Efficiency for [90 > 60] turns.
- Tweaked the formulas of some Dagger, Sword, Ranged Weapon, Axe, and Pyromancy abilities.
- Equipped cloaks now prevent metal items from rusting when affected by 3+ stacks of “Wetness”.
Fixed the bug causing basic Resistance values to stack with major Resistance categories, thus allowing to exceed Resistance caps.
