Family curse update for 18 June 2023

Family curse ver. 1.1

We welcome all fans of the horror genre!
We have released a small update of FAMILY CURSE

  • Added Korean language
  • Fixed detected errors
  • Added several new sounds

Thank you for playing "Family Curse"

