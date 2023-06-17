- Physics updated calibrated to real life.
-
- Added two Bridges between the islands.
- Added a safety net at the red box.
- Deleted red box placeholder.
- Deleted white placeholder.
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 17 June 2023
World Update, Physics update
