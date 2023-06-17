 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 17 June 2023

World Update, Physics update

Build 11497205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Physics updated calibrated to real life.
    • Added two Bridges between the islands.
  • Added a safety net at the red box.
  • Deleted red box placeholder.
  • Deleted white placeholder.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430921 Depot 2430921
