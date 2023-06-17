Update 42 - Pathfinding & Balancing

Hey Everyone,
We are back with another major update - getting MKW in the best shape ever for the summer. With this big update we focused on areas that most of our players ask us to improve things - pathfinding, balancing & difficulty. We also have improved things with rare crashes during loading screen.
You`ll notice your units are a lot more responsive in battle now, tasking units and calculating paths is a lot faster now, and units perform much better when being ordered a new target or to withdraw from an active melee battle.
With regards to balancing - a lot of world map economy, costs and rewards have been re-balanced. From the new campaign starting resources, to building resources production happiness modifies, as well as upkeep costs for units, and a lot more.
With that said - lets take a closer look at what today`s update 42 has in store:
- Various pathfinding and unit tasking improvements
- Tasking large number of battalions now takes at most just over 1 seconds – instead of several seconds
- Large groups of units tasked are a lot more responsive
- Fixed some issues with units getting stuck while tasking
- Fixed some of the very rare crash issues when switching between combat and world map
- Improved tasking units away from combat – they stop fighting and pull back faster
- Re-balanced the income generation of buildings on the world map
- Most resources producing buildings generate a lot more silver while on the world map
- Rebalanced buildings effect on town happiness calculations
- Rebalance of cost and effect of various world map actions and conditions
- Creating new armies is now a lot more expensive
- New campaigns start with significantly more starting silver
- Rebalanced late game units - they are a lot more affordable, and have smaller upkeep
- Late game units now have much lower upkeep
- Fixed few remaining bugs in the tutorial campaign
- Made final chapter of the tutorial campaign a bit more challenging
- Add some fail safes for chapter 4 and 5 – if player gets stuck on a task
Changed files in this update