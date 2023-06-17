 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medieval Kingdom Wars update for 17 June 2023

Update 42 - Pathfinding & Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 11497144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

We are back with another major update - getting MKW in the best shape ever for the summer. With this big update we focused on areas that most of our players ask us to improve things - pathfinding, balancing & difficulty. We also have improved things with rare crashes during loading screen.

You`ll notice your units are a lot more responsive in battle now, tasking units and calculating paths is a lot faster now, and units perform much better when being ordered a new target or to withdraw from an active melee battle.

With regards to balancing - a lot of world map economy, costs and rewards have been re-balanced. From the new campaign starting resources, to building resources production happiness modifies, as well as upkeep costs for units, and a lot more.

With that said - lets take a closer look at what today`s update 42 has in store:

  • Various pathfinding and unit tasking improvements
  • Tasking large number of battalions now takes at most just over 1 seconds – instead of several seconds
  • Large groups of units tasked are a lot more responsive
  • Fixed some issues with units getting stuck while tasking
  • Fixed some of the very rare crash issues when switching between combat and world map
  • Improved tasking units away from combat – they stop fighting and pull back faster
  • Re-balanced the income generation of buildings on the world map
  • Most resources producing buildings generate a lot more silver while on the world map
  • Rebalanced buildings effect on town happiness calculations
  • Rebalance of cost and effect of various world map actions and conditions
  • Creating new armies is now a lot more expensive
  • New campaigns start with significantly more starting silver
  • Rebalanced late game units - they are a lot more affordable, and have smaller upkeep
  • Late game units now have much lower upkeep
  • Fixed few remaining bugs in the tutorial campaign
  • Made final chapter of the tutorial campaign a bit more challenging
  • Add some fail safes for chapter 4 and 5 – if player gets stuck on a task

Changed files in this update

Medieval Kingdom Wars Content Depot 499661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link