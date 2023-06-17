Update 42 - Pathfinding & Balancing

Hey Everyone,

We are back with another major update - getting MKW in the best shape ever for the summer. With this big update we focused on areas that most of our players ask us to improve things - pathfinding, balancing & difficulty. We also have improved things with rare crashes during loading screen.

You`ll notice your units are a lot more responsive in battle now, tasking units and calculating paths is a lot faster now, and units perform much better when being ordered a new target or to withdraw from an active melee battle.

With regards to balancing - a lot of world map economy, costs and rewards have been re-balanced. From the new campaign starting resources, to building resources production happiness modifies, as well as upkeep costs for units, and a lot more.

With that said - lets take a closer look at what today`s update 42 has in store: