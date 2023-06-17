0.6.5.1 Hotfix

This is our first load of post-launch fixes, with more to come.
- Fixed mutant prawn boss erroneously triggering story advancement
- Fixed crash when repeatedly clicking End Turn
- Fixed problems when transferring from story mode to gameplay
- Fixed some mystery instability (hopefully including crashes during boss encounters -- starting a new game may be required)
- Fixed issue with certain backgrounds not showing
- Fixed combats occurring in protected areas
- Balance tweaks: Lowered HP on certain enemies
- Increased default text speed
- Controller clicks are now recognised during name entry
Changed files in this update