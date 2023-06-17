 Skip to content

The Zone: Stalker Stories update for 17 June 2023

0.6.5.1 Hotfix

Build 11497133

This is our first load of post-launch fixes, with more to come.

  • Fixed mutant prawn boss erroneously triggering story advancement
  • Fixed crash when repeatedly clicking End Turn
  • Fixed problems when transferring from story mode to gameplay
  • Fixed some mystery instability (hopefully including crashes during boss encounters -- starting a new game may be required)
  • Fixed issue with certain backgrounds not showing
  • Fixed combats occurring in protected areas
  • Balance tweaks: Lowered HP on certain enemies
  • Increased default text speed
  • Controller clicks are now recognised during name entry

