Leagues & Leaderboards Update is here!

Hey there! New update is here... Please enjoy!







Leagues: Premier, Masters, Hardcore with unique gameplay styles!

Leaderboards!

Queue as a party with friends in Public Rooms.

Combat Master mode is now available in Custom Game.

Body-camera view with unique aim controls!

Camera Movement Improved, esp on high 60+ fps.

Spawn Protection stops after player starts shooting.

Grenade Launcher Nerfed, Shotgun buffed.

Full Auto Desert Eagle barrel!

New 'Shredder Xtreme' attachment.

The CombatZone is coming... it's coming... soon 'D

Thank you for your love, patience and greatest support,

Lets go!

Alfa Bravo Team