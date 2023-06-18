 Skip to content

Combat Master update for 18 June 2023

Leagues & Leaderboards Update is here!

Hey there! New update is here... Please enjoy!



  • Leagues: Premier, Masters, Hardcore with unique gameplay styles!
  • Leaderboards!
  • Queue as a party with friends in Public Rooms.
  • Combat Master mode is now available in Custom Game.
  • Body-camera view with unique aim controls!
  • Camera Movement Improved, esp on high 60+ fps.
  • Spawn Protection stops after player starts shooting.
  • Grenade Launcher Nerfed, Shotgun buffed.
  • Full Auto Desert Eagle barrel!
  • New 'Shredder Xtreme' attachment.

The CombatZone is coming... it's coming... soon 'D

Thank you for your love, patience and greatest support,
Lets go!
Alfa Bravo Team

