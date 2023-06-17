Challenge Missions Update (New Enemies and Evolutions)

The humans have brought some brand new technology to battle against your Buggo might! Defeat their new found abilities within 5 TOUGH new challenge missions that will test your Buggos skills. You will also have access to 5 new evolutions that can help you in both the campaign as well as the challenge missions.

New Content

Added 5 Challenge missions into the game - these are a series of single map challenges where you are given a set number of evolution points to spend in order to defeat the humans. Expect many more to come in future updates.

New Evolutions!

Nutrient Recycle - Gain a small amount of nutrients from each Buggo that dies. Does not work with builders.

Building Regeneration - Buildings regain their health over time.

Survival Instinct - If a Buggo would take leathal damage, there is a 10% chance they survive with 1 health.

Wasp Infestation - When a wasp dies they spawn 5 swarmers at their location.

Radiation Resistant - Buggos only take 1/2 damage from radiation.

New Human Unit

Tesla Bot - A fast and nimble war bot that excels at hit and run tactics.

New Human Buildings