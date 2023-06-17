 Skip to content

Buggos update for 17 June 2023

Challenge Missions Update (New Enemies and Evolutions)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Buggos Challenge Mission Update!

The humans have brought some brand new technology to battle against your Buggo might! Defeat their new found abilities within 5 TOUGH new challenge missions that will test your Buggos skills. You will also have access to 5 new evolutions that can help you in both the campaign as well as the challenge missions.

New Content

  • Added 5 Challenge missions into the game - these are a series of single map challenges where you are given a set number of evolution points to spend in order to defeat the humans. Expect many more to come in future updates.

New Evolutions!

  • Nutrient Recycle - Gain a small amount of nutrients from each Buggo that dies. Does not work with builders.
  • Building Regeneration - Buildings regain their health over time.
  • Survival Instinct - If a Buggo would take leathal damage, there is a 10% chance they survive with 1 health.
  • Wasp Infestation - When a wasp dies they spawn 5 swarmers at their location.
  • Radiation Resistant - Buggos only take 1/2 damage from radiation.

New Human Unit

  • Tesla Bot - A fast and nimble war bot that excels at hit and run tactics.

New Human Buildings

  • Human Flame Turret - A short range turret that spews fire.
  • Hedgehog - Stationary defensive structure that hurts to touch.
  • Robotics Lab - Produces and controls Tesla Bots.

