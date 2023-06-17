 Skip to content

HAELE 3D - Feet Poser Pro update for 17 June 2023

v0.41 - Animation Speed Slider

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ADDED - Credits menu back to the Dashboard
  • ADDED - Links button to the Dashboard
  • ADDED - Animation speed slider

