v0.5.4 - General Game Balance
Added:
- 13 New tree nodes related to Defences
- Unlocking an ability now adds a copy of it to the inventory.
- New players start with a base physical sword equipped
Changes:
- Changed enemy stat scaling from being run time based to being wave based
- Increased Sanity Timer wave cleared bonus to 15 seconds up from 10 seconds.
- Kill Reward frequency has been slowed down
- Survivor Reward frequency has been slowed down
- Increased base stats of the classes
- Total enemies spawned now increases by 10 each wave.
- Knockback has been scaled back by half.
- Increase cooldown of most abilities by 1 second
- Reduced the numeric values of increased area of effect nodes in the tree
- Reduced the numeric values of melee strike range nodes in the tree
- Reduced the numeric values of increased duration nodes in the tree
- Reduced the numeric values of increased attack speed nodes in the tree
- Reduced the numeric values of increased movement speed nodes in the tree
- Battle related performance improvements
Bugs:
- Minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update