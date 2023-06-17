 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Survivors Playtest update for 17 June 2023

v0.5.4 - General Game Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 11497040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.4 - General Game Balance

Added:

  • 13 New tree nodes related to Defences
  • Unlocking an ability now adds a copy of it to the inventory.
  • New players start with a base physical sword equipped

Changes:

  • Changed enemy stat scaling from being run time based to being wave based
  • Increased Sanity Timer wave cleared bonus to 15 seconds up from 10 seconds.
  • Kill Reward frequency has been slowed down
  • Survivor Reward frequency has been slowed down
  • Increased base stats of the classes
  • Total enemies spawned now increases by 10 each wave.
  • Knockback has been scaled back by half.
  • Increase cooldown of most abilities by 1 second
  • Reduced the numeric values of increased area of effect nodes in the tree
  • Reduced the numeric values of melee strike range nodes in the tree
  • Reduced the numeric values of increased duration nodes in the tree
  • Reduced the numeric values of increased attack speed nodes in the tree
  • Reduced the numeric values of increased movement speed nodes in the tree
  • Battle related performance improvements

Bugs:

  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2340261 Depot 2340261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link