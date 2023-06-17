 Skip to content

Arcade Classics update for 17 June 2023

Patch #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes the following issues:

Breakout:

  • Fit bricks correctly when aspect ratio is 4:3

Ultra wide screens (21:9 aspect ratio):

  • Correctly set horizontal borders
  • Fit background across entire width

Changed files in this update

