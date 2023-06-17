- Bug fixed that made game "freeze" when fusing cards in Chill Mode
- Bug fixed that occasionally swapped in blank cards
Mark Out! The Wrestling Card Game update for 17 June 2023
1.0.1 Update (Critical Bug Fixes)
