Mark Out! The Wrestling Card Game update for 17 June 2023

1.0.1 Update (Critical Bug Fixes)

17 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixed that made game "freeze" when fusing cards in Chill Mode
  • Bug fixed that occasionally swapped in blank cards

Mark Out! The Wrestling Card Game Content Depot 1634991
