Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 19 June 2023

Wicked Warfare Launch, Table Editor Update & Misc. Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 11497010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wicked Warfare DLC

  • 3 Military themed tables with a bit of a retro inspiration.
  • Unique Helicopter plunger system used on two tables
  • Most comparable to the Wacky West DLC.
  • Link Found Here

Vibrant Valentine:

  • Completely redid a lot of the visuals, improved models as well as new decorations.
  • I have updated the screenshots on the store page, unfortunately the trailer still shows old art.

Bug Fixes/Misc:

  • Point scoring detection on switches/gates has been adjusted to be more accurate.
  • Removed some white noise/static on certain sound effects.
  • Improved raceway visual effects on St. Patrick’s Paradise.
  • Fixed a bug where fireworks wouldn’t spawn properly on raceway with multi-balls.
  • Barricade Barrage now plays the music from Blissful Builder instead of Magical Meadows.

Table Editor Update:

What’s New:

Mechanics:
  • Spinning Targets
  • Speed Boosts
  • Toggling Target
  • Pirate Steering Wheel

Game Settings:

Adjustable Starting Lives

Start Game With Life Saver

Misc:

  • The Camera can now be zoomed in and out with the mouse wheel.
  • 3 New Songs
  • Room Themes/Decorations (DLC Themes can only be chosen if you own the respective DLC packs)
  • Environment Effects

What’s Next:

  • Helicopter Plunger
  • Cannons
  • More Game Settings
  • Kickback
  • Rabbits
  • Duplicate Existing objects

Important Notes:

Due to some internal changes on how the level creator works, any previously saved levels/tables may no longer work as intended. The plunger will not load properly and objects may appear black. I hope that nothing like this ever happens again in the future, but bear with me as this is a work in progress and part of the reason why I have not looked into Steam Workshop and content sharing as of yet.

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
