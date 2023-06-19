Wicked Warfare Launch, Table Editor Update & Misc. Updates

Wicked Warfare DLC

3 Military themed tables with a bit of a retro inspiration.

Unique Helicopter plunger system used on two tables

Most comparable to the Wacky West DLC.

Link Found Here

Vibrant Valentine:

Completely redid a lot of the visuals, improved models as well as new decorations.

I have updated the screenshots on the store page, unfortunately the trailer still shows old art.

Bug Fixes/Misc:

Point scoring detection on switches/gates has been adjusted to be more accurate.

Removed some white noise/static on certain sound effects.

Improved raceway visual effects on St. Patrick’s Paradise.

Fixed a bug where fireworks wouldn’t spawn properly on raceway with multi-balls.

Barricade Barrage now plays the music from Blissful Builder instead of Magical Meadows.

What’s New:

Mechanics:

Spinning Targets

Speed Boosts

Toggling Target

Pirate Steering Wheel

Game Settings:

Adjustable Starting Lives

Start Game With Life Saver

Misc:

The Camera can now be zoomed in and out with the mouse wheel.

3 New Songs

Room Themes/Decorations (DLC Themes can only be chosen if you own the respective DLC packs)

Environment Effects

What’s Next:

Helicopter Plunger

Cannons

More Game Settings

Kickback

Rabbits

Duplicate Existing objects

Important Notes:

Due to some internal changes on how the level creator works, any previously saved levels/tables may no longer work as intended. The plunger will not load properly and objects may appear black. I hope that nothing like this ever happens again in the future, but bear with me as this is a work in progress and part of the reason why I have not looked into Steam Workshop and content sharing as of yet.