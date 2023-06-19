Wicked Warfare Launch, Table Editor Update & Misc. Updates

Wicked Warfare DLC
- 3 Military themed tables with a bit of a retro inspiration.
- Unique Helicopter plunger system used on two tables
- Most comparable to the Wacky West DLC.
- Link Found Here
Vibrant Valentine:
- Completely redid a lot of the visuals, improved models as well as new decorations.
- I have updated the screenshots on the store page, unfortunately the trailer still shows old art.
Bug Fixes/Misc:
- Point scoring detection on switches/gates has been adjusted to be more accurate.
- Removed some white noise/static on certain sound effects.
- Improved raceway visual effects on St. Patrick’s Paradise.
- Fixed a bug where fireworks wouldn’t spawn properly on raceway with multi-balls.
- Barricade Barrage now plays the music from Blissful Builder instead of Magical Meadows.
Table Editor Update:
What’s New:
Mechanics:
- Spinning Targets
- Speed Boosts
- Toggling Target
- Pirate Steering Wheel
Game Settings:
Adjustable Starting Lives
Start Game With Life Saver
Misc:
- The Camera can now be zoomed in and out with the mouse wheel.
- 3 New Songs
- Room Themes/Decorations (DLC Themes can only be chosen if you own the respective DLC packs)
- Environment Effects
What’s Next:
- Helicopter Plunger
- Cannons
- More Game Settings
- Kickback
- Rabbits
- Duplicate Existing objects
Important Notes:
Due to some internal changes on how the level creator works, any previously saved levels/tables may no longer work as intended. The plunger will not load properly and objects may appear black. I hope that nothing like this ever happens again in the future, but bear with me as this is a work in progress and part of the reason why I have not looked into Steam Workshop and content sharing as of yet.
