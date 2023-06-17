 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm Of Cubes update for 17 June 2023

Saturday Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11497008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Simple staff was HUGE. It has been shrunk.
-SUN REAVERS GLOVES textures magically disappeared, but they have been brought back
-Made all the sorcerer hats sit higher on the head to hide hair better
-Ai was walking through the sidewalk instead of on top of the sidewalk.
-Made quest chain npc in heartshire not fade in and out of existence

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1992941 Depot 1992941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link