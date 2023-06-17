-Simple staff was HUGE. It has been shrunk.
-SUN REAVERS GLOVES textures magically disappeared, but they have been brought back
-Made all the sorcerer hats sit higher on the head to hide hair better
-Ai was walking through the sidewalk instead of on top of the sidewalk.
-Made quest chain npc in heartshire not fade in and out of existence
Realm Of Cubes update for 17 June 2023
Saturday Hotfix
