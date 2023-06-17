- Cannon saint hasty riposte changed from +2 aimspeed for 4 seconds to +5 aimspeed for 2 seconds
- Most fighter abilities now do gun damage / gun aoe
- Most demolitionist abilities now do gun damage / gun aoe
- Some other abilties changed from spell to gun
- bonus values now first perform addition then multiplication.
- Changed +3 stacks perk into a consumed relic
- Fixed being able to continue firing bursting weapons even after they've been switched.
- Fixed issue with crosshair size being incorrect
- Stages now spawn a set amount of units
- Slightly reduced snake armor
- Increased catwitch playtime damage to 4000
- Exorcist's eternal protection changed to 15% damage reduction for castle
- Fixed slow negative negating itself
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 17 June 2023
0.30.1
