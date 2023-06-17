 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 17 June 2023

0.30.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11496988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cannon saint hasty riposte changed from +2 aimspeed for 4 seconds to +5 aimspeed for 2 seconds
  • Most fighter abilities now do gun damage / gun aoe
  • Most demolitionist abilities now do gun damage / gun aoe
  • Some other abilties changed from spell to gun
  • bonus values now first perform addition then multiplication.
  • Changed +3 stacks perk into a consumed relic
  • Fixed being able to continue firing bursting weapons even after they've been switched.
  • Fixed issue with crosshair size being incorrect
  • Stages now spawn a set amount of units
  • Slightly reduced snake armor
  • Increased catwitch playtime damage to 4000
  • Exorcist's eternal protection changed to 15% damage reduction for castle
  • Fixed slow negative negating itself

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2139441 Depot 2139441
  • Loading history…
