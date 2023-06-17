Update Notes for June 17th

- increased contrast between floor and walls
- map generation: prevent tiny wall pieces
- fixed merge issues with Martha's body
- fixed wrong cost highlights
- fixed scrap heal not costing scrap
- removed second close button from menus
- close menus with (B) on controller
- prohibit shooting while opening a chest
- prevent chest from spawning in the boss area
- increases shot sound voices
Scrappage update for 17 June 2023
