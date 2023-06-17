 Skip to content

Scrappage update for 17 June 2023

Update Notes for June 17th

Build 11496952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • increased contrast between floor and walls
  • map generation: prevent tiny wall pieces
  • fixed merge issues with Martha's body
  • fixed wrong cost highlights
  • fixed scrap heal not costing scrap
  • removed second close button from menus
  • close menus with (B) on controller
  • prohibit shooting while opening a chest
  • prevent chest from spawning in the boss area
  • increases shot sound voices

