【Important】Rollback and Apology Notice for Exchange Center Issue During Service

We would like to express our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused by the recent exchange center issue in our service. Due to the occurrence of abnormal items being generated and scattered indiscriminately, we had no choice but to proceed with a rollback to restore the game state to 24 hours ago. By doing so, we have resolved the problem.

We are fully aware that this incident was an unforeseen issue caused by our negligence. We understand that you may have lost important items or progress in the game, and we deeply regret the disappointment and frustration it may have caused. We acknowledge the need to earn back your trust and we are committed to making your gaming experience more enjoyable.

Therefore, we seek your understanding regarding the inconvenience caused, and we sincerely apologize to all users who have lost valuable time and effort as a result of this incident. We will be providing compensation to mitigate the impact of this situation. The compensation has already been sent and should have been automatically credited to your accounts. The compensation has been carefully selected to fully compensate for any losses you may have experienced. However, please understand that there may be slight variations depending on individual user situations and items.

Through this incident, we are determined to establish a more cautious and robust system. We will devote ourselves to providing a better gaming environment and ensuring stability as a way to repay the trust you have shown in our service.

Finally, we deeply apologize once again for the inconvenience caused by this incident and we eagerly await your valuable feedback. We highly value your opinions and we will do our best to implement improvements. We kindly ask for your continuous feedback as we strive to deliver a better service.

Thank you.