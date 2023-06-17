Major Update 1.1: Enhanced Visuals, Gameplay Balancing, and Bug Fixes

Thank you to everyone for your support and the positive response from the gaming community. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping the game's future. We're excited to announce a major update that addresses several issues and improves the overall gameplay experience. We invite you to join us on Discord to provide further feedback and help us make the game even better.

Fixes and Updates:

Improved color balance during nighttime for better visibility and aesthetics.

BEFORE:



AFTER:



BEFORE: AFTER: Resolved GUI bugs, including fixes for the in-game menu.

Balanced all active skills for a more fair and enjoyable gameplay.

Fixed the audio bug with the kitty companion.

Slightly increased the luck of chest drops.

Fixed the Bat Horde audio issue.

Thank you once again for your continued support and enthusiasm. We're committed to delivering an exceptional gaming experience, and your feedback is instrumental in achieving that goal.