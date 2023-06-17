 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Defiled Survivors: Prologue update for 17 June 2023

Major Update 1.1: Enhanced Visuals, Gameplay Balancing, and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11496897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone for your support and the positive response from the gaming community. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping the game's future. We're excited to announce a major update that addresses several issues and improves the overall gameplay experience. We invite you to join us on Discord to provide further feedback and help us make the game even better.

Fixes and Updates:

  • Improved color balance during nighttime for better visibility and aesthetics.
    BEFORE:

    AFTER:
  • Resolved GUI bugs, including fixes for the in-game menu.
  • Balanced all active skills for a more fair and enjoyable gameplay.
  • Fixed the audio bug with the kitty companion.
  • Slightly increased the luck of chest drops.
  • Fixed the Bat Horde audio issue.

Thank you once again for your continued support and enthusiasm. We're committed to delivering an exceptional gaming experience, and your feedback is instrumental in achieving that goal.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417401 Depot 2417401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link