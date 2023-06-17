Minor Update - v0.1.19a

Change List

New achievements

Fixed a bug where display is jittery when zooming and panning at the same time

Physics engine robustness improvements

Removed unnecessary files from game folder

"When engine builder?"

This game will not be expanded much from where it is now, however, I am working on an engine building game that will have many of the features you guys want. That is an entirely different project called "Engine Simulator 3D". You can also download the prototype of this project (not currently available on Steam) called "Engine Simulator" which does allow you to build and test gas-powered engines. Please check out my YouTube channel (all links in the game) to learn more.

Note about freezing after long play-time

In order to get some of the more insane achievements, some people have attempted running their games for many hours consecutively. A few have experienced the application freezing while doing this. I'm looking into it. I'm not sure what's causing it yet, but don't worry, your stats won't be lost if this happens as the game saves them periodically.

Note about "viruses"

Some players have reported that Microsoft Defender in Windows 11 flags this game as suspicious or potentially containing a virus. I can assure you that this game does not contain any viruses or malicious code. I've already submitted a false-flag report to Microsoft and hopefully this will be patched soon. If you do notice anything suspicious about the game or have any questions at all, please let me know.