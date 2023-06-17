Major Upgrade and New Quantum Charging Weapon!

New Quantum Charging Weapon! After destroying a space ship that drops a golden power-up, acquire it, press and hold the fire button to begin charging. Once released, the weapon will fire a quantum ball that will vary in size based on how long it was charged for. Locate the ball to an area for maximum destruction, press the fire button again to explode it and take out as many aliens as possible. This is the most powerful weapon now available. Be careful. While firing, your ability to rapid fire goes away, leaving you more vulnerable to counter attacks.

Also, power-ups now have different rarities. The Double, Triple, and Rapid Fire are the most common. The Plasma Canon is uncommon, and the Quantum Charging power-up is the most difficult to attain. This is distinguished by the power-up colors. Blue is common, purple is uncommon, and gold is rare.

Adjustments have been made, fine tuning how the alien's attack. You should find it slightly easier to go further in the game. So with much testing, the game has been better balanced.

As far as blowing up aliens is concerned, this classic type arcade game is by far the most exciting and gratifying.