SCP Strategy update for 17 June 2023

SCP STRATEGY - Update 1.6

Hi SCP players!

We are back with a new update! Do you want to know what is new?

First of all, we have reached the amount of 480 SCPs available in the game!
We have also decided to add a new visual upgrade to SCP Strategy!


MAD PSYCHO inspired by SCP-2517

v1.6 changelog:
  • added 50 new SCPs ( We have 480 now! )
  • added a new unique alternative look of the globe

