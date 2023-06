This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The DF SDL2 experimental branch brings some fundamental changes to game architecture, in particular around keyboard/mouse input and graphics output.

If you are using a non-QWERTY keyboard layout, and especially a non-English locale, please test to see if you can type normally in DFHack windows (such as gui/launcher). In particular, test to see if you can type punctuation symbols and underscores.

Thanks!