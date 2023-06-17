 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Energy Collector update for 17 June 2023

Patch 1 (v1.0.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 11496770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1 (v1.0.1) - Patch Notes

Minor improvements, but a lot of them!

Changes:

  • Increased upgrade effect for very few early "energy per collect" upgrades.
  • Increased upgrade effect for a few early "energy per second" upgrades.
  • Changed a few early "energy per collect" upgrades to "energy per second" upgrades.
  • Energies can now be picked up slightly before being fully spawned and slightly after starting to despawn.
  • If the decimal symbol is ",", then the thousand separator is ".".
  • If the decimal symbol is ".", then the thousand separator is ",".
  • More consistent use of thousand separators.
  • If the augmentation tree has been moved you can no longer accidentally spec/unspec nodes.
  • Made moles a bit more visible by adding more light to them.
  • "Unlock decor tokens X" now properly says "Unlock X decor tokens".
  • Lowered the SFX for the Summoning Horn slightly.
  • Sun flowers no longer spawn behind the quest window.
  • The quest window now closes when you unpin it even in the mouse is inside the window.
  • Changed "You unlocked an upgrade module!" to "Upgrade module unlocked!".
  • The bonus that achievements give can be shown in the achievements UI by hovering over the new "bonus"-button.

Bug fixes:

  • One upgrade costing 10T gave almost no reward. This has been fixed.
  • Partially unlocked achievements are no longer completely gray for 1 frame when opening the achievements.

Notes:

  • More improvements are in the works!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2017541 Depot 2017541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link