Patch 1 (v1.0.1) - Patch Notes
Minor improvements, but a lot of them!
Changes:
- Increased upgrade effect for very few early "energy per collect" upgrades.
- Increased upgrade effect for a few early "energy per second" upgrades.
- Changed a few early "energy per collect" upgrades to "energy per second" upgrades.
- Energies can now be picked up slightly before being fully spawned and slightly after starting to despawn.
- If the decimal symbol is ",", then the thousand separator is ".".
- If the decimal symbol is ".", then the thousand separator is ",".
- More consistent use of thousand separators.
- If the augmentation tree has been moved you can no longer accidentally spec/unspec nodes.
- Made moles a bit more visible by adding more light to them.
- "Unlock decor tokens X" now properly says "Unlock X decor tokens".
- Lowered the SFX for the Summoning Horn slightly.
- Sun flowers no longer spawn behind the quest window.
- The quest window now closes when you unpin it even in the mouse is inside the window.
- Changed "You unlocked an upgrade module!" to "Upgrade module unlocked!".
- The bonus that achievements give can be shown in the achievements UI by hovering over the new "bonus"-button.
Bug fixes:
- One upgrade costing 10T gave almost no reward. This has been fixed.
- Partially unlocked achievements are no longer completely gray for 1 frame when opening the achievements.
Notes:
- More improvements are in the works!
Changed files in this update