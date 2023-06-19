 Skip to content

Park Beyond update for 19 June 2023

Park Beyond 1.1.0 - Hotfix 1

Park Beyond 1.1.0 - Hotfix 1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed two of the most common causes of crashes related to path placement and the generation of automated paths when placing a Flat Ride or Shop/Facility.

